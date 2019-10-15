The Foo Fighters are one of those weird bands where the best-looking member is the drummer. So you will be relieved to mention that Taylor Hawkins, that foxy drummer, is keeping a solo career going on the side. Hawkins plays drums and sings in the band Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders. They’ve released two albums, the most recent of which is 2010’s Red Light Fever. (Hawkins also released his own solo mini-album KOTA in 2016.) Next month, the Coattail Riders will make a grand return with their new LP Get The Money.

Hawkins co-produced the album with John Lousteau, and his band this time around features Lousteau, Chris Chaney, and Brent Woods. (Lousteau is a longtime engineer for the Foo Fighters. Chaney is the current Jane’s Addiction replacement bassist. Woods used to lead the hair metal band Wildside, and he’s played for Sebastian Bach and Vince Neil.) For this one, Hawkins has dug deep into his Rolodex, recruiting a crew of rock stars that includes Perry Farrell, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Queen’s Roger Taylor, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, and his own Foo Fighters bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear. Grohl is on four of the album’s 10 songs. Hawkins also has LeAnn Rimes singing a song called “C U In Hell,” which I am definitely going to listen to at least once.

First single “Crossed The Line” is a preening, revved-up rocker with guest vocals from both Grohl (who references the Foo Fighters’ “Best Of You”) and Yes’ Jon Davison. (Grohl and Hawkins both performed with Davison in 2015. They covered Rush together because they couldn’t figure out any Yes songs.) Listen to “Crossed The Line” and check out the Get The Money tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crossed The Line” (Feat. Dave Grohl & Jon Davison)

02 “Don’t Look At Me That Way” (Feat. Duff McKagan & Nancy Wilson)

03 “You’re No Good At Life No More” (Feat. Dave Grohl)

04 “I Really Blew It” (Feat. Dave Grohl & Perry Farrell)

05 “Queen Of The Clowns” (Feat. Mark King)

06 “Get The Money” (Feat. Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, & Duff McKagan)

07 “C U In Hell” (Feat. LeAnn Rimes)

08 “Middle Child” (Feat. Dave Grohl)

09 “Kiss The Ring”

10 “Shapes Of Things” (Feat. Roger Taylor & Pat Smear)

Get The Money is out 11/8 on Shanabelle/RCA.