If you’re a late-night host and you’re going to tape a week of shows in Brooklyn, it would be good to lead off with someone who’s a god in the New York metropolitan area. Jimmy Kimmel did that. Every so often, Jimmy Kimmel Live takes over the Opera House at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music for a week at a time. Last night, Kimmel started off his latest Brooklyn week with Bruce Springsteen.

Springsteen just released the new solo album Western Stars, but he was there to promote the companion-piece movie, also called Western Stars. Springsteen co-directed the film with regular collaborator Thom Zimny, and it’s a combination of live footage and archival documentary. So Springsteen didn’t perform on Kimmel. He was just there to talk.

Talking to Kimmel, Springsteen talked about the museum exhibit about him that recently opened up in Freehold, New Jersey, his hometown, claiming that he learned things about his family history that he never knew. He talked about his family: “Our kids have been relatively uninterested in the job that I’ve done for their entire lives.” And he told a story about the time he opened for Cheech and Chong. Mostly, Springsteen told the same kind of stories that he told during his recent Broadway show; Kimmel’s presence was almost incidental. Watch it below.

Western Stars is in theaters 10/25.