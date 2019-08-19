Watch The Trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars Companion Film

Earlier this year, Bruce Springsteen announced that his latest album, Western Stars, would be getting a companion film. It’s set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in a couple weeks, with a theatrical release planned for later this year, and its first trailer debuted in theaters over the weekend attached to the Springsteen-inspired Blinded By The Light, which bombed at the box office.

The movie was co-directed by Thom Zimny (who was behind Springsteen’s Broadway Netflix special) and Springsteen himself. It looks like a combination of live performances and archive footage and dramatic narration to tell the story of Springsteen’s long career and life.

Check out the trailer below.