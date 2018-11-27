For more than a year now, Bruce Springsteen has been doing something different. Rather than tirelessly touring the planet, as he’s been doing for so long, he’s taken his gigantic charisma and his mile-deep catalog of hits to a relatively small room in New York City, performing a mostly-solo-acoustic Broadway show every night. That show has already won Springsteen an honorary Tony Award, and the people who have seen it — including our own Gabriela Tully Claymore — say rapturous things about it.

Of course, this is a fucking Bruce Springsteen Broadway show, so it’s basically impossible to get tickets unless you are some kind of oil sheik. So it’s great news that the rest of us commoners are going to get to experience this show from the comfort of our living rooms. Netflix has filmed Springsteen’s Broadway show, and that show will go up on the streaming service next month. (There’s also a soundtrack album coming.) And now, we get to see some version of how it will look.

Netflix has just shared a trailer for the Springsteen On Broadway show, and this thing is practically enough to make you tear up already. In the trailer, we hear a few chunks of songs that we already know very well, and we get to see a contemplative Springsteen running back his life story. Watch it below.

Springsteen On Broadway will be on Netflix 12/16. Now we all have to decide whether we’ll watch that or Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma first. Not an easy decision!