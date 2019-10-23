Andy Shauf – “Things I Do”

One awesome thing about Andy Shauf: He didn’t leave his friends behind. After breaking through in a huge way with 2016’s Polaris-nominated The Party, the Canadian singer-songwriter went back for a whole album and touring cycle with Foxwarren, his band with childhood friends from Saskatchewan, rather than push forward with his solo career.

Now, though, it’s time to get that solo career rolling again. Shauf is back today with “Things I Do,” the lead single from a new album called The Neon Skyline. It’s a concept album about a narrator visiting his neighborhood dive, discovering his ex is back in town, and eventually coming face-to-face with her. This song in particular is about the relationship falling apart. It’s the sort of lush, jazzy retro pop-rocker Shauf made his name on, continually returning to the refrain: “Why do I do the things I do when I know I am losing you?”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Neon Skyline”

02 “Where Are You Judy”

03 “Clove Cigarette”

04 “Thirteen Hours”

05 “Things I Do”

06 “Living Room”

07 “Dust Kids”

08 “The Moon”

09 “Try Again”

10 “Fire Truck”

11 “Changer”

The Neon Skyline is out 1/24 on Anti-. Pre-order it here.