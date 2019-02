Foxwarren comprises Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf along with his childhood friends Dallas Bryson and brothers Darryl Kissick and Avery Kissick. Last year, they released a self-titled debut album, and today are announcing their first-ever tour, which kicks off in their hometown of Regina, Saskatchewan at the end of May. To celebrate, the band have a brand new video for the dreamy “Sunset Canyon.” Directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick, the video is shot through a warmly lit vintage filter, capturing a glamorous cruise along the winding California hillside.

The video features our favorite actress turned talk show host –– and honest-to-God amazing person –– Busy Philipps. How do I know this? Well, it all started at Coachella 2015. I was trying to leave Father John Misty’s set so I could get a good spot for FKA Twigs. Tyler, The Creator was the next to take the stage, and before Josh Tillman had even wrapped his last song, the pit became an absolute mob. My ribs were rushed against the barricade. There was no way out. I had resolved to death by Odd Future. Thankfully, Philipps saw me struggling for air from the VIP section, and flagged down security to rescue me. As two massive guys pulled me from the trenches, I tripped and face-planted between the GA and VIP sections right in front of her. And Kendall Jenner, who snickered. Typical. Philipps on the other hand, was concerned, and asked if I was okay or needed anything.

I still don’t feel worthy of such genuine kindness from a stranger, let alone a celebrity. That just goes to show how kickass of a person she is, and the video shows so much of that effortlessly emitted coolness. This track from Foxwarren just fits that aesthetic faultlessly.

Check out the hazy video for “Sunset Canyon” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/29 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange*

05/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre*

05/31 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room*

06/01 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth*

06/04 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret*

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile*

06/06 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge*

06/08 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Festival

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom*

06/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery*

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

06/28 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*

06/29 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ El Club*

07/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

07/06 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle*

07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace*

08/18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

* – w/ Hannah Cohen

Foxwarren is out now on Anti- and Arts & Crafts. Buy and stream it here.