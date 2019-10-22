Mister Goblin – “Calendar Dogs” (Feat. Sadie Dupuis)

Sam Woodring made gnarled rock songs with Two Inch Astronaut for the better part of the decade, but since that project announced an indefinite hiatus last year, he’s moved over to his Mister Goblin moniker. He put out an EP, Final Boy, last year, and today he’s announcing his debut full-length, Is Path Warm? — the title is derived from an acronym used as a way to evaluate someone’s mental health.

Its lead single, “Calendar Dogs,” features Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis in a nervy and itchy duet that casts a side eye at owners who keep their dogs photo-ready at all times while exhibiting a lack of human empathy. “Your calendar dogs, they look so good that it makes me sick,” Woodring and Dupuis sing in the chorus. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Health Class Teacher”

02 “Calendar Dogs”

03 “No Crime Here”

04 “Between You And Me”

05 “Any Other Gun”

06 “Fix Your Face”

07 “The Forgettery”

08 “SFYL”

TOUR DATES:

10/31 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

12/14 Boston, MA @ Hong Kong Trixie’s *

12/15 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos *

12/16 New Brunswick, NJ @ In the West *

12/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Jerry’s On Front *

12/18 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 *

12/19 Durham, NC @ Pinhook *

12/20 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop *

* w/ Pet Fox

Is Path Warm? is out 11/22 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.