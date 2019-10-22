Little Dragon – “Tongue Kissing”

Little Dragon haven’t released a new album since 2017’s Season High, but the Swedish pop band has kept up a steady drip of new tracks since that came out, including last fall’s Lover Chanting EP.
Today, they’re back with a new single called “Tongue Kissing” to promote their just-announced 2020 tour, which takes the band through Europe and North America. “The song is very much about taking brave steps,” they said in a statement. “Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life in a way, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face.”
Listen to the track and check out their forthcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
03/09 Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns
03/10 Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA
03/12 Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
03/13 Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo
03/15 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
03/16 Vienna, Austria @ Flex
03/18 Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte
03/19 Milan, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31
03/21 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
03/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
03/25 Paris, France @ Gaîté Lyrique
03/26 London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy
04/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/21 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
04/22 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/24 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
04/25 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/27 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
04/28 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
04/29 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/01 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/02 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/04 Seattle, WA @ Showbox
05/05 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/06 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
05/08 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
05/11 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
05/12 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
“Tongue Kissing” is out now.