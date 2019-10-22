Little Dragon – “Tongue Kissing”

Little Dragon haven’t released a new album since 2017’s Season High, but the Swedish pop band has kept up a steady drip of new tracks since that came out, including last fall’s Lover Chanting EP.

Today, they’re back with a new single called “Tongue Kissing” to promote their just-announced 2020 tour, which takes the band through Europe and North America. “The song is very much about taking brave steps,” they said in a statement. “Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life in a way, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face.”

Listen to the track and check out their forthcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

03/09 Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns

03/10 Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA

03/12 Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

03/13 Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo

03/15 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

03/16 Vienna, Austria @ Flex

03/18 Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

03/19 Milan, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31

03/21 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

03/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

03/25 Paris, France @ Gaîté Lyrique

03/26 London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy

04/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/21 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

04/22 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/24 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

04/25 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/27 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

04/28 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

04/29 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/01 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/02 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/04 Seattle, WA @ Showbox

05/05 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/06 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

05/08 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/11 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

05/12 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

“Tongue Kissing” is out now.