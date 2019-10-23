Features
10 Best Songs
Album Of The Week
Band To Watch
Breaks With Tradition
Cover Story
Counting Down
Gotcha Covered
Gummy Awards
Interview
Premature Evaluation
Shut Up Dude
Sounding Board
Status Ain't Hood
Stereogum Sessions
Straight To Video
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The Anniversary
The Black Market
The Number Ones
The Week In Pop
Tracking Down
Ugly Beauty
Ultimate Playlist
All Features
the latest //
The Week In Pop
All Hail King Princess
New Music
Videos
Lists
Share < br />this article:
Chance The Pumpkin Carver
Chris DeVille
@chrisdeville
| October 23, 2019 - 3:31 pm
Share < br />this article:
Tags:
Chance The Rapper
,
Saturday Night Live
Comments
Show the rest of the comments
SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST
Thank you for signing up for our newsletter.
An error has occurred.
Submit
By clicking Submit, I agree to the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
.
Heavy Rotation
All »
King Princess – Cheap Queen
Floating Points – Crush
Great Grandpa – Four Of Arrows
Water From Your Eyes – Somebody Else’s Song
Common Holly – When I say to you Black Lightning
Take Offense – Keep An Eye Out
Caroline Polachek – Pang
Hovvdy – Heavy Lifter
In Case You Missed It
Chillwave At 10: The Essential Tracks
40 Disco Songs That Definitely Don't Suck
17 Essential Songs In 7/4
Close
Username
Password
Remember me
Not a member?
Sign Up
/
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Facebook
Email
Username
Password
Confirm Password
Sign in with Facebook
Already a member?
Sign In
Please enter your account email address, we'll send you an email with instructions to reset your password:
Cancel