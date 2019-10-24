Tinashe – “Die A Little Bit” (Feat. Ms Banks) Video

It seemed like it was over for Tinashe. The gifted LA R&B stylist had released the enormously promising debut album Aquarius in 2014, and she’d landed a big hit with the lithe, clubby “2 On.” But then, RCA, Tinashe’s label, had kept her on the shelf for years before releasing the disappointing, seemingly A&R’d to death sophomore LP Joyride in 2018. Last year, Tinashe did Dancing With The Stars — not the sort of thing an artist does if she expects to be relevant anytime soon. But now it looks like things are turning around for Tinashe.

Rolling Stone reports that Tinashe split from RCA earlier this year, which can only be good news. And now she’s come out with “Die A Little Bit,” an impressive new self-released single. “Die A Little Bit” is a sharp, minimal club track with a beat from the New York production duo Trackside and assistance from the London rapper Ms Banks. It sounds like a more commercial variant on, say, the avant-R&B of Kelela. I like it.

In director C Prinz’s “Die A Little Bit” video, Tinashe and some dancer friends take over a restaurant, turning it into an intricately choreographed party. She looks a lot like FKA twigs in the clip, and I can’t help but wonder if that’s a purposeful decision. Check it out below.

“Die A Little Bit” is out now on the streaming services.