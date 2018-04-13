Stream Tinashe Joyride

It’s finally here. It’s been quite a journey. Joyride, Tinashe’s long-awaited, much-delayed follow-up to her excellent 2014 debut Aquarius, was first announced all the way back in September 2015. Then 2015 turned to 2016 and 2016 turned to 2017 and still no Joyride. Instead, all we got was a string of false-start singles and a companion mixtape called Nightride, and it began to seem like Joyride would never see the light of day.

But earlier this year, the Tinashe machine rumbled back to life, and, well, the album rollout rolled out. We got “No Drama,” a new single with Offset. We got “Faded Love,” a new single with Future. We got “Me So Bad,” a new single with Ty Dolla $ign and French Montana. And today, we’re getting finally Joyride — or some version of Joyride, at least.

Understandably, given its troubled history, Joyride feels somewhat disjointed. It may not be the album we were hoping for after three years of waiting. But it does have some compelling high points, and the fact that it exists at all is still something of a minor miracle. So listen to it below, draw your own conclusions, and let us know how you feel in the comments.

Joyride is out 4/13 via RCA.