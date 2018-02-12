Tinashe – “Faded Love” (Feat. Future)

Is Tinashe season finally approaching? Joyride, the R&B star’s follow-up to her tremendous 2014 debut Aquarius, has been in limbo for years. She’s released a whole album’s worth of singles over the last few years plus an entire companion mixtape. It was fair to wonder if Joyride would ever come out, but as of 2018 it seems like this thing is finally happening.

Tinashe tells Beats 1 “It is done. My recording is done. I’m in the mixing process right now… Our tracklist has been submitted. So it’s real! It’s really real.” To back up that talk, Tinashe has suddenly been releasing solid new singles featuring A-list rap stars on a consistent basis. Last month it was the Offset collaboration “No Drama,” and today it’s a Future duet called “Faded Love.” The latter song benefits from some compelling electronics-infused production from Stargate and a contagious twilight mood, and you can hear it below.

Joyride, it bears mentioning, is now available to pre-save on Spotify.