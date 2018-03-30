Tinashe – “Me So Bad” (Feat. Ty Dolla Sign & French Montana) Video

After nearly three years of unsuccessful singles and false starts, Joyride is finally on its way. Tinashe’s follow-up to her impressive 2014 debut Aquarius is arriving in just a couple of weeks, and we’ve already gotten two promising singles, the Offset collab “No Drama” and the Future collab “Faded Love.” And now she’s shared a third, “Me So Bad,” which features double the collaborators: Ty Dolla $ign and French Montana. Hear it and watch its colorful tennis-themed music video below.

Joyride is out 4/13.