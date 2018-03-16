Tinashe’s New Album Joyride Is Finally Coming Out Next Month

We’ve been waiting a long, long time for Joyride, Tinashe’s endlessly-delayed follow-up to her excellent 2014 debut Aquarius. She first announced the album way the hell back in September 2015 — that’s over two years ago — and since then, we’ve gotten a string of underperforming singles and an entire companion mixtape, but still no Joyride.

That’s about to change. Last month, the R&B star told Beats 1 that the album was finally done, and to back that up she shared two promising new singles, “No Drama” featuring Offset and “Faded Love” featuring Future. Today, Joyride took another big leap towards existence: It has an honest-to-god release date.

“The wait is over. JOYRIDE 4•13,” Tinashe wrote in a tweet that also included the LP’s album artwork. Finally, Tinashe season cometh.