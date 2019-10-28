Watch Phoebe Bridgers Debut 3 New Songs In Los Angeles

Phoebe Bridgers is responsible for one of the best debuts in recent memory with 2017’s Stranger In The Alps and she’s kept plenty busy since then. Her activities have included Better Oblivion Community Center, her project with Conor Oberst, and Boygenius, her project with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, and just a couple weeks ago she released a song with the National’s Matt Berninger.

She’s also somehow found the time amidst all of that to write some new music of her own, and last night she debuted some of it during a show in Los Angeles where she opened as a secret guest for Dacus at the Moroccan Lounge. Bridgers played three new songs at the show, all of which will presumably (hopefully!?) make their way onto LP2 at some point.

Check out videos from the show below.

She also played another unreleased track, what’s being dubbed “Garden Song,” which she’s only played a handful of times before: