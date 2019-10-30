Pinegrove – “Phase” Video

Marigold, the latest album from Pinegrove, is coming in January. The band has just announced the new LP — their first for Rough Trade and first since 2018’s controversy-addled Skylight — and shared a second single from it following this past summer’s “Moment.”

The new single out today is called “Phase.” It finds Evan Stephens Hall and band staying in their zone, drawling big melodies against energized rock music laced with pedal steel. According to the Bandcamp credits, the gang’s all here, with Hall and Sam Skinner once again producing and the core lineup (including Half Waif’s Nandi Rose Plunkett) all contributing to Marigold. In a press release, Hall writes:

The song “Phase” is more or less about insomnia — trying to sleep but things racing in your mind, looking around your room, looking at things from the perspective of your bed, seeing all the things you could do or should be doing, enumerating tasks, making lists in your head, moving through anxieties & eventually, hopefully, into sleep.

“Phase” arrives with a video by Colin Read, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dotted Line”

02 “Spiral”

03 “The Alarmist”

04 “No Drugs”

05 “Moment”

06 “Hairpin”

07 “Phase”

08 “Endless”

09 “Alcove”

10 “Neighbor”

11 “Marigold”

Marigold is out 1/17 on Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.