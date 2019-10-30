Charli XCX Addresses Faux Controversy Over Meet-And-Greet Requests

Charli XCX has been hosting meet-and-greets for fans at shows on her tour in support of her new album Charli. Along the way, she’s been asked to sign or pose with some non-traditional items, including the ashes of someone’s dead mom and, more recently, a douche. Tweets featuring those photos have both went viral, and they’ve left a contingent of Charli’s fanbase uncomfortable, enough for some articles to be written about the fan behavior at Charli shows.

In a recent interview with i-D, Charli addressed the photo of her holding the ashes: “Have you seen the picture of me online holding someone’s dead mum? Is it about that?! How mad,” she said. “The conversation was so quick and normal. It just flowed. First, he was like: ‘Hey! Release ‘Taxi,’ I’m so excited for the show – by the way, my mum passed away’. I said ‘I’m really sorry’, so he said ‘Don’t worry about it, can you just take a picture of you holding her ashes?'”

Charli addressed the recent meet-and-greet faux controversy in a new note on social media. “To fans who have rushed to my defense because of certain things that have happened at recent meet and greets – you are very sweet, but your concern is unwarranted,” she wrote. “I haven’t commented on the more recent, possibly controversial goings on at meet and greats because these moments are not the ones I take away from spending time with my fans.” She continues later on: “I don’t think about the pictures or the objects I sign. I don’t feel obliged to do anything. Sometimes I decline certain things and sometimes I don’t think twice about things.”

Charli also talked about the articles and reactions that assumed Charli looked upset while taking these photos: “These articles popping up about my meet and greets suggesting that fans are taking advantage/being abusive/using me for ‘online clout’ because of certain items that have been signed or brought along to meet and greets are just so ridiculous and pretentious,” she wrote. “People writing these articles are guilty of exactly the same thing they are accusing fans of: these journalists are using the same images they condemn for taking as clickbait to push their ‘think pieces’ on me and my culture as an artist.”

