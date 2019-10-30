Watch Kero Kero Bonito Cover Death Grips’ “I’ve Seen Footage”

You might be surprised to find that there’s a bit of overlap between fans of Kero Kero Bonito and fans of Death Grips, mostly because they are both groups that are popular in certain online circles. But both have a certain way with aggressive pop hooks (albeit in very different ways), so it sort of does make sense.
Last night at a show in Sacramento, KKB stayed noided with a karaoke-style cover of one of Death Grips’ poppiest songs, The Money Store’s “I’ve Seen Footage.” Kero Kero Bonito are currently on a North American tour in support of their new EP, Civilisation I, which came out last month. See footage (get it!?) of the cover below.
THEY PLAYED “I’VE SEEN FOOTAGE”, SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA. OCT. 29 from r/kkb
TOUR DATES:
10/30 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #
10/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
11/01 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern #
11/02 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/03 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre #
11/05 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall #
11/06 Austin, TX @ Mohawk #
11/07 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #
11/08 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar #
11/09 New Orleans, LA @ The Republic #
11/10 Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury #
11/12 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive #
11/13 Orlando, FL @ The Social #
11/14 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum #
11/15 Miami, FL @ Gramps
11/17 Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/07 Singapore, Singapore @ The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions
# w/ Negative Gemini