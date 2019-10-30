Watch Kero Kero Bonito Cover Death Grips’ “I’ve Seen Footage”

You might be surprised to find that there’s a bit of overlap between fans of Kero Kero Bonito and fans of Death Grips, mostly because they are both groups that are popular in certain online circles. But both have a certain way with aggressive pop hooks (albeit in very different ways), so it sort of does make sense.

Last night at a show in Sacramento, KKB stayed noided with a karaoke-style cover of one of Death Grips’ poppiest songs, The Money Store’s “I’ve Seen Footage.” Kero Kero Bonito are currently on a North American tour in support of their new EP, Civilisation I, which came out last month. See footage (get it!?) of the cover below.

TOUR DATES:

10/30 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #

10/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/01 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern #

11/02 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/03 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre #

11/05 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall #

11/06 Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

11/07 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

11/08 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar #

11/09 New Orleans, LA @ The Republic #

11/10 Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury #

11/12 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive #

11/13 Orlando, FL @ The Social #

11/14 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum #

11/15 Miami, FL @ Gramps

11/17 Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

12/07 Singapore, Singapore @ The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions

# w/ Negative Gemini