Later this week, the permanently restless UK pop trio Kero Kero Bonito will head out on a month-and-a-half North American tour. And today, on the eve of that tour, they’ve hit us with a surprise three song EP called Civilisation I. Earlier this month, the trio dropped the video for new single “When The Fires Come.” That song is on the EP, and they’ve also got two more.

The first of those two songs, “Battle Lines,” is a hyperactive synthpop jam, but it doesn’t share too many qualities with the giddy experimental party music that first brought Kero Kero Bonito onto our radar. Instead, it’s cold and measured, and its lyrics tell a story about a corrupt government holding its population in thrall and about the need to fight back: “So we shall do our mothers proud if we are all the soldiers now.” It’s a sentiment that might hit a nerve in both the US and the UK right now.

“The River,” the other new song, is prettier and blearier, but it still has a relentless beat; it reminds me a bit of what happened when the early-’90s UK rave artists made their own versions of pop ballads. This one, like “When The Fires Come,” had an environmental message, and it envisions a world after climate change: “When Earth is submerging / And heaven is open / The river will carry all of us to / Where we belong.” Listen to both new songs below.

The Civilisation I EP is out now on Polyvinyl.