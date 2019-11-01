Stream R.E.M.’s Previously Unreleased Monster Demos

This year marks the 25th anniversary of R.E.M.’s Monster, which was originally released in September of 1994 and found the band putting a harder edge on its jangly pop-rock sound. To celebrate the anniversary of the album’s release, today the band is sharing a physical and digital boxset reissue of Monster that includes never before released demos, and the album remixed by its original producer, Scott Litt, and remastered by Greg Calbi.

We’ve already heard remixed versions of lead “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?” and the Kurt Cobain tribute “Let Me In.” Both shed some light on what fans can expect from the rest of the remixes. According to an interview, Litt continually struggled with the original mix after its release: “I had told the band through the years that if there was ever a chance to take another shot at mixing the album, I wanted to do it.”

The deluxe version of the reissue comprises of five CDs and one Blu-ray disc. The CDs include the original album, a special 2019 remix from Litt, a disc of previously unreleased demos from the album — some of which have trickled out in advance — and a live recording of the album taken from a 1995 performance in Chicago. The Blu-ray will offer Monster in both hi-resolution audio and 5.1 Surround Sound, as well as a boatload of R.E.M. video content: the 90-minute film Road Movie, which documents R.E.M.’s 1995 tour, and all six music videos from Monster. The set will also have a portfolio book with archival photos and liner notes from writer Matthew Perpetua.

Stream the Monster reissue and demos below.

Monster 25 is out now via Craft Recordings. Buy it here.