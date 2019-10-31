Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” Video

Dua Lipa’s rise over the last few years has been fascinating to watch. She was building steam long before her self-titled debut album came out in 2017. Since then, smash hits “New Rules” and “One Kiss” have launched her into radio-ready pop stardom far beyond her native UK. Earlier this year, that success garnered her a Best New Artist award at the Grammys, where she also gave super sultry performance with St. Vincent.

Today, she’s releasing a new song called “Don’t Start Now,” which she says is meant to announce a new, disco-inspired era. As Lipa explains in a press release, “I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another. Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”

The video for “Don’t Start Now” is directed by Nabil, one of the masters of the form. Watch below.

“Don’t Start Now” is out now on Warner Bros.