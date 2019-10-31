Vince Staples – “Sheet Music”

Back in August, Vince Staples premiered the first episode of his web series The Vince Staples Show along with the premiere of a new song called “So What?” Today he’s back with the next episode, and once again it features a fresh single.

Today’s track is called “Sheet Music.” It finds Staples at his poppiest, doing a sing-songy sex bit over vaporous and chintzy Prettybird production. I honestly can’t tell if it’s supposed to be a joke or not; maybe this is his way of going as ILoveMakonnen for Halloween?

Staples promised two guest stars in the Calmatic-directed episode. Those turned out to be his fellow West Coast rapper extraordinaire Buddy and Ray J, who famously hit it first. Watch below, where you can also hear the song outside of the context of the episode.

Remember when Staples was supposed to be releasing four new projects this year?