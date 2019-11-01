Stream Earl Sweatshirt’s Surprise New Project Feet Of Clay

Just a few hours ago, Earl Sweatshirt announced the release of Feet Of Clay, a new 7-track project that follows last year’s excellent Some Rap Songs, which landed on our best albums of 2018 list. “FOC is a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire,” Thebe Kgositsile said about the release, which makes sense with its Book Of Daniel-referencing title and its kvlt artwork.

Earl produced all of the 7 tracks on it by himself, save for one that was co-produced with the Alchemist. There’s guest appearances from two other rappers, Mach-Hommy of New Jersey and Mavi of North Carolina.

Listen to it below.

Feet Of Clay is out now via Warner Bros/Tan Cressida.