Teyana Taylor & Kehlani – “Morning” Video

Last year, the R&B singer Teyana Taylor released with the Kanye West-produced album K.T.S.E., probably the second-best album of West’s series of Wyoming-produced records. Right now, she’s working on the follow-up. Taylor’s next album, which doesn’t have a release date yet, is called The Album. In August, she teamed up with Diddy’s son King Combs for the extremely ’90s first single “How You Want It?” Today, she’s come out with another song, and this seems likely to get a whole lot more attention.

On the new track “Morning,” Taylor teams up with fellow R&B singer-songwriter Kehlani, another gifted performer who gets extremely personal. “Morning” is slow and hazy, and it is a total sex song on every level. Both Taylor and Kehlani get very explicit, and they do it with a slow warmth that never feels raunchy.

Taylor directed the video herself, and I have a feeling that it’s going to do well. It’s a sultry, noir-influenced clip, and Taylor and Kehlani spent the entire video pretty much all over each other. They get it on in a hot tub and in a darkroom, and they’re the only people onscreen the entire time. You have probably already figured out if this is something you’d be interested in seeing. It’s below.

“Morning” is out now on the streaming services.