Teyana Taylor – “How You Want It?” (Feat. King Combs) Video

Last year, Teyana Taylor released the adventurous-but-smooth mini-album K.T.S.E., one of the best things to come out of Kanye West’s month of Wyoming-produced releases. Today, Taylor has followed that album up with a new single, and it’s a more conventional piece of radio-ready R&B. It looks like Kanye West had nothing to do with “How You Want It?,” a sexed-up ’90s-style jam.

Taylor recorded “How You Want It?” with producers BoogzDaBeast, Hitmaka, and Cardiak. It’s a strutting, loping piece of dirty talk: “Know that you’ve been peeping, I’m a savage / And the pussy good so if you want it, you could have it.” Musically, the track recalls a certain late-’90s moment, its gliding guitars and G-funk synths bringing back the late-’90s aesthetic of Total or 112.

Another extremely late-’90s touch is the guest verse from a rapper named King Combs. As you’ve probably already figured out from the last name, King Combs is really Christian Combs, the son of the man we know as Diddy. King Combs was born in 1998, when his father’s Bad Boy label was still in its dominant period. And he sounds exactly like his father, to the point where it’s kind of weird. Diddy himself has a songwriting credit, too. So this is basically a genetic replication of a late-’90s Bad Boy single. And it’s pretty good! Listen and watch below.

“How You Want It?” is out now on the streaming services.