Billy Corgan Announces New Double Album COTILLIONS

Billy Corgan finally reunited three quarters of the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup and released the reunion album Shiny And Oh So Bright Vol. 1 last year. And now, Billy Corgan — sorry, William Patrick Corgan — has another album on the way.

Today, Corgan took to Instagram to announce COTILLIONS, his third solo album and the follow-up to his 2017 LP Ogilala. It’s a double album that he calls “a true labor of love,” and it’ll be out later this month, 11/22. Find more details below.

COTILLIONS: NOV 22, this double album, a true labor of love, is available on all digital platforms. All you have to do is pre-subscribe so you can see the song titles and have it waiting for you the moment it comes out. Don’t miss the chance to hear it for yourself before others tell you what my songs are or aren’t. There is a reason I trust you, the people who support me day in and day out, to decide whether or not my efforts are worthy. We live in a different world now, where an artist can speak directly to you without the filter of mass media shaping your heart and opinions before you’ve even had a chance to decide whether this music speaks to you. And this is absolutely an album from my heart. And so is the new SP, which will be out soon enough. I can’t thank you enough for the support I’ve been given to make moments like this possible. Soon, we’ll have details on how you can order a vinyl copy, of which there will be 2 editions; the Zuzu’s version being limited and having more in it. Lastly, please give love to the artist who made the statues on the front cover, @avassfez and shot the cover and all images within, @jennyfaridathastrom. Now, go pre-subscribe for this record. OUT TO YOU Nov 22 -WPC

TRACKLIST:

01 “To Scatter One’s Own”

02 “Hard Times”

03 “Jubilee”

04 “Fragile, The Spark”

05 “Cotillions”

06 “Faithless Darlin’”

07 “Colosseum”

08 “Martinets”

09 “Buffalo Boys”

10 “Dancehall”

11 “Cri de Coeur”

12 “Like Lambs”

13 “Rider”

14 “Apologia”

15 “Neptulius”

16 “6+7″

17 “Anon”

COTILLIONS is out 11//22 via Corgan’s own Martha’s Music label.