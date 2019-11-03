Watch SNL’s Skate Punk Music Video About Climbing The Corporate Ladder

Kristen Stewart was the host on Saturday Night Live last night, opposite musical guest Coldplay — watch their performance here — and one of the sketches featured her as a member of a skate-punk band railing against their corporate jobs. But, of course, they turn out not to be as rebellious as they think, and end up climbing the corporate ladder.

Stewart — alongside Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, and Mikey Day — make up the band Kickflip, and this is their song “Corporate Nightmare”:

Elsewhere on Saturday Night Live last night, here’s a hung jury courtroom sketch where all the jurors get along after they unite over Ginuwine’s “Pony”: