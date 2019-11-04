Clark – “Legacy Pet”

Chris Clark, the UK electronic producer who usually records under his last name, has been putting out records for more than a decade. Most of his records — including E.C.S.T. T.R.A.X., the 12″ EP he released last year — have been relatively cerebral experimental works, even when they’re at their most visceral. But on a new double-A-side single, Clark is going a different direction.

In a few weeks, Clark will release a new two-song single that features two tracks, “Branding Problem” and “Legacy Pet.” He’s just shared the six-minute “Legacy Pet,” a hard club track built from the same breakbeat that animated years of UK jungle music. The track has a few weird sounds and a lot of jittery keyboard melodies, and it hits more like a straight-up rave banger than like a deconstruction of a rave banger. Below, listen to the track and read what Clark has to say about the new single.

On his Bandcamp page, Clark writes:

I’ve been quite amused at how easy it is to stream background music these days. How accessible it all is and how entitled we all feel to it, like it’s some sort of air freshener you spray in your Uber. For some reason I’m imagining a future where Elon Musk does a streaming deal, so he can prance around controlling nano implant VR chips for 1 million amortal coastal elites, while the rest of us don’t have electricity and only manage one rave a year – to a sound system powered by rationed candles. This is music for that fantasy scenario, ha. Anyway, I don’t want these 2 tracks to be part of background air freshener world. They are limited edition club gear. I wanna play them out so badly in my live show. Influences: Hardcore UK rave, Detroit techno, Jungle, Oizo, Ed Rush and Optical, No U-Turn. The origins, the source and its constant subsequent mutations. BEHOLD THE CONTINUUM, HARDCORE WILL NEVER DIE.

The Branding Problem single is out 11/22.