Clark – “Harpsichord E.C.S.T.”

UK experimental producer Clark is gearing up to put out a new double A-side single entitled E.C.S.T. T.R.A.X. this September — the first release through his new label, Throttle Records. Recorded in partnership with sample library and virtual instrument company Spitfire Audio, the project is anachronistic; it’s as inspired by classical orchestral arrangements as it is by avant-garde beats and rave culture.

Today we’re premiering the frenetic “Harpsichord E.C.S.T.” Colliding the ecclesiastic spook of the song’s medieval instrument with convulsing, space-age beats, this track builds a new world and travels through centuries in just under seven minutes. Or as Clark put it via email, “It could sound prancingly medieval, but I kind of took a blow torch to it, and made it something totally different.”

He continued to explain the song’s eponymous instrument choice:

Harpsichords are the original rave hoovers. They have zero dynamic and are primary, abrasive. Perfect for mental syncopated chords. I’m bored to tears by the idea of using synth sounds that everyone else does in order to write a piece of music that works well in a club. It’s a slippery slope.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

A: “Harpsichord E.C.S.T.”

AA: “Piano E.C.S.T.”

E.C.S.T. T.R.A.X. is out 9/21 via Throttle Records. Pre-order it here.