Watch Timothée Chalamet Perform Onstage With Kid Cudi At ComplexCon

Kid Cudi headlined the final night of ComplexCon in Long Beach last night, and his performance was graced by a number of guests. Onstage amongst G.O.O.D. Music royalty including Kanye West and Pusha-T was none other than Hollywood it-boy and noted music fan Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet has been outspoken about his music hipster bona fides, and his musical heroes apparently love him right back. Last year, around the same time Frank Ocean interviewed him, Kid Cudi proclaimed Chalamet his favorite artist currently working, which inspired the actor to tweet, “UHMMM OKAY STRIKE ME THE FUCK DOWN.” Now, as Vulture points out, Chalamet joined Cudi onstage to read Common’s narration from Man On The Moon opener “In My Dreams (Cudder Anthem).”

Watch footage in the Instagram set below, and if you want more Chalamet in your life, check out his roles in the upcoming Little Women remake or Netflix’s new The King.