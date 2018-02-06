Frank Ocean Interviews Timothée Chalamet

Frank Ocean previously expressed his admiration for Call Me By Your Name on his Tumblr, and it turns out that the musician interviewed the film’s lead actor, Timothée Chalamet, in an interview for V magazine. (Chalamet also loves Frank.) During their conversation, they talk about fashion and photography and the artistic method, and they exchange favorite places to go while in New York or LA. (Frank says that he’s becoming a part-time New Yorker: “I’m furnishing my apartment here, sticking out the cold and paying my dues.”) And Frank brings up Chalamet’s viral rap video that he apparently saw on Ellen (“I figured if Ellen’s talking about it, then it’s fair game.”). At one point, Chalamet quotes one of Frank’s songs to him, and Frank laughs and says “Don’t do that.” You can read the full interview here.