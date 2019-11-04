Kip Berman Ends The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart

The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart are no more. Kip Berman revealed as much in an Instagram post announcing the end of the indie-pop band.

“My life has changed radically from the time I started Pains with Peggy, Alex and (soon after) Kurt in 2007, and I’ve decided to focus on a new project,” he in the post wrote. “Pains was a distinct moment in my life. I started the group when I first moved to New York and completed our last record, The Echo Of Pleasure, shortly before my daughter was born and I moved to Princeton, NJ. From that time forward, I never really felt the same – and the music I was creating didn’t feel the same either.”

The group released four albums — 2009’s self-titled debut, 2011’s Belong, 2014’s Days Of Abandon, and 2017’s The Echo Of Pleasure — and a handful of other essential releases, including 2009’s Higher Than The Stars EP and their full-length cover of Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever that came out earlier this year.

Berman has moved on to his new project the Natvral, which released its debut EP last year, and all of the other band members have their own projects, as well. Last week, Berman put out a cover of Dear Nora’s “You Looked Like A Portrait,” which you can listen to below alongside his full break-up announcement.