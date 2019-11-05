Best Coast back, baby! The fuzzy good-vibes Southern California duo haven’t exactly been silent lately. They’ve had things going on, like a kids’ song and a run as the house band on a Fred Savage TV show. But Best Coast haven’t released an album since they dropped California Nights four and a half years ago. So it’s cool to learn that they’ll be back with a follow-up pretty soon.

Best Coast haven’t yet unveiled the details on the forthcoming LP Always Tomorrow, which, according to Brooklyn Vegan, is coming early next year. But they do have a new single. And they’ve also announced a big tour with Mannequin Pussy, which will take them across North America next year and which sounds like a fascinating double bill.

“For The First Time” is a clean, triumphant tune about moving on from self-destruction and sadness. And Bethany Cosentino really sings the hell out of it. She’s on her Neko Case shit here. In director Kevin Hayes’ video, Cosentino and her bandmate Bobb Bruno spend time bumming around various California environs — a clean and empty house, a burger joint, a mostly-empty mall. It ends in a joyous karaoke party. Below, you can watch the video and check out the dates for the tour with Mannequin Pussy.

TOUR DATES:

2/27 – Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

2/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

2/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

3/02 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

3/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

3/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

3/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

3/07 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

3/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/10 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE

3/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

3/14 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

3/15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

3/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale

3/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

3/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

3/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

3/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

3/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

3/25 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

3/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

3/28 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

3/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

3/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

4/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

4/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Aways Tomorrow is coming early in 2020. I have a great deal of respect for Bobb Bruno’s FMW T-shirt. It warms my heart that you can see evidence of Japanese death-match wrestling in a sunny indie rock video.