Hear Best Coast’s New Children’s Song “Cats And Dogs”

Best Coast is full of surprises, the latest one being the announcement of an upcoming children’s album entitled Best Kids. I’d guess that it’s going to be the most fuzzed-out G-rated record of all time, and truthfully I’m a little bit jealous of the cool toddlers who are going to grow up on this kind of thing.

Last month, Bethany Cosentino collaborated with @Seinfeld2000 and Nick Lutsko to write a doo-wop style song from the perspective of Elaine Benes called “Jerry (Maybe We Should Get Married)” and it’s incredible. She’s back today to announce the new album and release “Cats And Dogs,” a song with a positive message about how anyone can love anyone, even felines and canines. In addition to a few more original tracks, the family-friendly album will also include a Lesley Gore cover, a new version of “When I’m With You,” and Best Coast’s take on “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” among other classics.

Listen to “Cats And Dogs” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “When You Wish Upon A Star”

02 “Cats And Dogs”

03 “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”

04 “Ice Cream Mountain”

05 “Sunshine, Lollipops & Rainbows”

06 “Rock A Bye Baby”

07 “If You’re Happy And You Know It”

08 “Rainbow Connection”

09 “Favorite Colors”

10 “Peanuts”

11 “When I’m With You”

Best Kids is out 6/22 via Amazon Originals. You can pre-order it here.