Watch Lana Del Rey Cover “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” With Ben Gibbard

Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! tour rolled through Denver, CO last night at the Bellco Theatre and Del Rey had a couple special guests on-hand. Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard played a solo set before Del Rey’s show, and then she brought him out during her set so that they could cover “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” together, the enduring hit from the band’s 2005 album Plans.

Australian musician Julia Jacklin — who put out an excellent new album, Crushing, earlier this year — was also there, and Del Rey brought her out to duet on Jacklin’s own song “Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You.”

Watch videos of both performances below.