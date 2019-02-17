Stream Julia Jacklin’s New Album Crushing

Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin debuted her dreamy indie-pop meets alt-country sound with 2016’s Don’t Let the Kids Win. She followed up with her Eastwick / Cold Caller 7″ in 2017. Now, Jacklin returns with her sophomore album, Crushing. Over ten tracks, she rebuilds herself after the damage of a debilitating breakup.

“This album came from spending two years touring and being in a relationship, and feeling like I never had any space of my own,” she says in a statement. “For a long time I felt like my head was full of fear and my body was just this functional thing that carried me from point A to B, and writing these songs was like rejoining the two.”

Listen to Crushing ahead of its 2/22 release via NPR. Check out some of the new album’s music videos below.

Crushing is out 2/22. Listen to it here and pre-order it here.