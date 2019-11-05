Neil Young Discusses Turning Down Millions For Harvest Tour

Neil Young released a new album with Crazy Horse, Colorado, a couple weeks ago, which means his been making the press rounds. He was just on an episode of Conan O’Brien’s podcast and he also gave an interview to AARP magazine where he was asked why he hadn’t announce a tour in support of Colorado yet.

Instead of answering that question, Young talked about how he “was just offered millions of dollars for a tour to do Harvest” and he turned the offer down. “Everyone who played on Harvest is dead,” Young said. “I don’t want to do that. How about planting instead of harvesting?” All the members of Young’s band from that time, the Stray Gators, have indeed passed away over the years.

“If I decide to go on the road, I’d like to do a democracy tour next year with different people that keep changing,” Young continued. “Not right or left. Democracy is not you on this side and me on that side just to see who wins.”

He also addressed the possibility of a Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young reunion. Still not looking good:

Crosby should write an introspective book: Why People Won’t Talk to Me Anymore. He made a lot of great music for a long time. I don’t know what happened with David. I got nothing to say. I love Stephen. I love Graham. If a reunion happens, it would be a surprise. I won’t close the door on anything. I can hold a grudge with the best of them but only if there’s a reason for it.

Check out the full interview here.