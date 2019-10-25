Stream Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s New Album Colorado

Neil Young and Crazy Horse are back with a new album, Colorado, that’s out today. It’s the first time in seven years that Young has teamed up with the band for a record — their last one together was 2012’s Psychedelic Pill. Young has stayed busy on his own, though: Last year he put out a soundtrack, Paradox, with the Promise Of The Real, and the year before he released The Visitor and his long-lost 1976 album Hitchhiker.

The album was recorded mostly live at the Studio In The Clouds in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, hence the album’s name. Young shared two singles from it prior to release, “Rainbow Of Colors” and “Milky Way,” the latter of which made our best songs of the week list when it came out.

Colorado is accompanied by a visual film accompaniment to the album called Mountaintop, which hit select theaters earlier this week and offers up a behind-the-scenes look at the album creation process. You can watch a trailer for the film and stream the album in full below.

Colorado is out now via Reprise.