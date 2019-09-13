Neil Young is releasing a new album with Crazy Horse next month, Colorado. It’s Young’s first album with the band in seven years (their last was 2012’s Psychedelic Pill), and it was recorded in the state of the album’s title. The band’s lineup has gone through some churning since then: Frank “Poncho” Sampedro is out, and they added E Street Band Member and Young collaborator Nils Longfren into the fold again.

They’ve shared one song from it so far, “Milky Way,” which was impressive enough to make it onto our best songs of the week list, and today they’re putting out another one, “Rainbow Of Colors,” which Young debuted live with the band a few nights ago. It’s a rootsy one about extending the palette of red, white, and blue: “There’s a rainbow of colors/ In the old USA/ No one’s gonna whitewash/ Those colors away.”

Listen to it below.

Colorado is out 10/25 via Reprise. Pre-order it here.