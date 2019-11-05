Fran – “In My Own Time”

Next week, Fran are releasing their debut album, A Private Picture. The Chicago-based project, led by Maria Jacobson, have shared two songs from it so far — “So Surreal” and “Company” — and today we’re getting a third, “In My Own Time,” which was inspired by the wonderful Karen Dalton album it shares its name with. “In My Own Time” is patient in how it unfurls, but once it fully gets there it’s beautifully languid, Jacobson backed by a bed of warm coos.

“It takes each of us exactly as long as it will take each of us to see the truth, to know what we should do. Maybe that’s getting out of a bad relationship or into a good one. We are on our own timeline; no one can make those decisions for us,” Jacobson said in a statement. “The title/lyrics were inspired by the Karen Dalton record of the same name. I like the idea of a woman taking just as long as she needs.”

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

11/08 Cincinnati, OH @ The Hub OTR

11/09 Columbus, OH @ Bourbon St. Bar

11/10 Buffalo, NY @ Electric Ave.

11/11 Hudson, NY @ Spotty Dog

11/12 Middletown, CT @ Mac650

11/13 Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub

11/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

11/16 Washington, DC @ 7 Drum Live

11/17 Asheville, NC @ Beau Dome

11/18 Athens, GA @ Flicker Bar

11/19 Atlanta, GA @ DM

11/20 Louisville, KY @ Kaiju

11/23 Chicago, IL @ Hideout Inn

ᐧ