Yorkston/Thorne/Khan – “Westlin’ Winds”

Yorkston/Thorne/Khan is the trio of Scottish folk guitarist James Yorkston, English jazz double-bassist Jon Thorne, and Indian sarangi player Suhail Yusuf Khan. Early next year, they’re going to release their third collaborative album Navarasa : Nine Emotions, on which each of the nine songs goes with one of the nine emotions (nava) or sentiments (rasa) of the arts.

Today, along with the album announcement, Yorkston/Thorne/Khan are sharing early track “Westlin’ Winds,” which represents abdutha (surprise/wonder). The song begins with Act I of Scottish poet Robert Burns’ “Now Westlin Winds, (And Slaught’ring Guns)” and transposes its Act II onto a composition in Purbi, a specific dialect of old Hindi.

“I learnt the song by listening to various qawwali [Muslim devotional song] singers singing at Hazrat Nizammuddin’s dargah [shrine] in Delhi,” explains Khan. “Its source is Hazrat Amir Khusrau,” the Sufi poet and philosopher from India. Listen to “Westlin’ Winds” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sukhe Phool”

02 “The Shearing’s Not For You”

03 “Thumri Bhairavi”

04 “Westlin’ Winds”

05 “Song For Oddur”

06 “The North Carr”

07 “Twa Brothers”

08 “Waliyan Da Raja”

09 “Darbari”

Navarasa : Nine Emotions is out 1/24 via Domino. Pre-order it here.