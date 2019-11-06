Saudade – “Sanctuary Dub” (Feat. Ho99o9)

Saudade, the collective led by Jaco Pastorius protege Chuck Doom featuring a vivid assortment of talents from across the genre spectrum, began consistently rolling out new music this year after releasing just one song previously, 2016’s eponymous debut track. In March they returned with “Shadows & Light” featuring Chino Moreno and Chelsea Wolfe, and in September, they announced they’d signed to Sargent House with the release of the instrumental “Crisis.”

Today they’re back with a fourth sonic specimen called “Sanctuary Dub.” This one finds a Saudade lineup of Chuck Doom, Dr. Know, David Torn, John Medeski, Robert Thomas Jr., and Gil Sharone teaming up with the goth-punk-rap-whatever outfit Ho99o9 for something like evil mutant reggae. The latter group shared this statement: “There’s no boundaries in music, it comes from all angles, places and people, especially if you grew up listening to various genres along with being inspired by the greats that came before you. We’re honored to be featured on this tune along the presence of so many legendary and talented musicians.”

Today’s track will be released on a 12″ later this year with “Shadows & Light,” “Crisis,” and another instrumental titled “MyGoalsBeyond.” Hear “Sanctuary Dub” below.

Shadows & Light / Sanctuary Dub is apparently coming soon on Sargent House.