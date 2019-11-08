Watch Chvrches Play “Death Stranding” On Corden

I am not a gamer, but I am well aware that Death Stranding, the new video game from Hideo Kojima, is out today. I know this partially because our website appears to be smothered in advertisements for said game and its soundtrack, and partially because my Twitter timeline when I woke up was full of enthusiastic praise, like music critic Craig Jenkins saying it has “big mushroom trip energy” and comparing it to “a playable Björk video.” I also know it because Chvrches performed their song from the soundtrack on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night.

Chvrches contributed the title track to Death Stranding: Timefall, a soundtrack that also features new music from Major Lazer & Khalid, Bring Me The Horizon, the Neighbourhood, Au/Ra & Alan Walker, and others. It’s the best Chvrches song I’ve heard in some time, a return to form after last year’s misstep Love Is Dead. On Corden, they gave a performance that, between the light show and Lauren Mayberry’s futuristic styling, felt like a fitting complement for a boundary-pushing video game.

Watch below.

Death Stranding: Timefall is out today, as is the game itself.