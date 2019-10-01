We are happy to report that Chvrches have not “walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients,” as the wildly irrelevant Chris Brown would have liked to see. Instead, the band are collaborating with legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima on his new project called DEATH STRANDING: Timefall, a soundtrack for his new video game of the same name.

The soundtrack, which is slated for a November release along with the video game, includes original tracks from artists such as Major Lazer, Khalid, Bring Me The Horizon, Au/Ra x Alan Walker, the Neighbourhood, Flora Cash, MISSIO, and the S.L.P.

Here’s what Chvrches had to say about this unique collaboration:

We were really excited about the opportunity to work with Kojima because we have been fans of his work for a long time. He has always been such a visionary in the gaming world and we were honoured to be involved in the project. The concept of “Death Stranding” is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create — in the game and otherwise. We wrote this song specifically for “Death Stranding,” thinking of the themes of the game and what it is trying to say to people.

Listen to “Death Stranding” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Khalid – “Trigger”

02 Au/Ra & Alan Walker – “Ghost”

03 CHVRCHES – “Death Stranding”

04 The Neighbourhood – “Yellow Box”

05 The S.L.P. – “Meanwhile…In Genova”

06 Bring Me The Horizon – “Ludens”

07 Flora Cash – “Born In The Slumber”

08 MISSIO – “Sing To Me”

DEATH STRANDING: Timefall (Original Music from the World of DEATH STRANDING) is out 11/7 on Sony/RCA. Pre-order it here.