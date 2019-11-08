Stream Criminal Instinct’s Debut Album Terrible Things

Criminal Instinct make music for stomping on people’s faces. The Atlanta hardcore punk band has been around for the better part of a decade, and they’re just now getting around to releasing Terrible Things, their debut album. There are a lot of reasons why an LP might take that long to come out, but listening to Terrible Things, I’d prefer to imagine that the members of Criminal Instinct were too busy smashing blocks of concrete over each other’s heads to get into the studio. It’s that kind of album.

Terrible Things follows a few demos and the 2014 EP Fever, and it’s a jackhammer of a record — 14 songs, most of them about a minute long — full of barked threats and ripshit riffage and mobbed-up knucklehead gang chants. The only moments of reprieve come when the songs end and we might get a little clip of an old country song or a sample from a Robert De Niro movie. In short: This thing kicks a whole lot of ass. We’ve already posted two early tracks, “NMFP” and “Victim,” and you can stream the whole thing below.

<a href="http://criminalinstinct.bandcamp.com/album/terrible-things" target="_blank">Terrible Things by Criminal Instinct</a>

Terrible Things is out now on Closed Casket Activities.