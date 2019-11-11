The Black Crowes Announce 2020 Reunion Tour Dates

A week ago, the Black Crowes teased a reunion tour. Today, they’ve confirmed it: The band will hit the road in 2020 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.
Perpetually feuding brothers Chris and Rich Robinson will bring their rock ‘n’ roll road show across America next summer, beginning 6/17 in Austin and wrapping up 9/19 in LA. Tickets for the tour are on sale now via Live Nation. But first, to mark their comeback, the Black Crowes are playing a pair of intimate gigs this week: Tonight (11/11) in NYC at Bowery Ballroom and Thursday (11/14) in LA at the Troubadour. The shows will be the Black Crowes’ first since 2013. Info about tickets for this week’s shows will reportedly be revealed on the band’s Instagram.
The reunion arrives on the heels of a new memoir by former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman detailing the turbulent experience of being in the band. It’s unclear whether Gorman will be part of the reunion, but given that the band’s breakup in 2015 was related to infighting over royalty payments to Gorman, I wouldn’t count on it.
TOUR DATES:
06/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman
06/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
07/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08/28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/04 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/05 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/08 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
