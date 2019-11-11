The Black Crowes Announce 2020 Reunion Tour Dates

A week ago, the Black Crowes teased a reunion tour. Today, they’ve confirmed it: The band will hit the road in 2020 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

Perpetually feuding brothers Chris and Rich Robinson will bring their rock ‘n’ roll road show across America next summer, beginning 6/17 in Austin and wrapping up 9/19 in LA. Tickets for the tour are on sale now via Live Nation. But first, to mark their comeback, the Black Crowes are playing a pair of intimate gigs this week: Tonight (11/11) in NYC at Bowery Ballroom and Thursday (11/14) in LA at the Troubadour. The shows will be the Black Crowes’ first since 2013. Info about tickets for this week’s shows will reportedly be revealed on the band’s Instagram.

The reunion arrives on the heels of a new memoir by former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman detailing the turbulent experience of being in the band. It’s unclear whether Gorman will be part of the reunion, but given that the band’s breakup in 2015 was related to infighting over royalty payments to Gorman, I wouldn’t count on it.

TOUR DATES:

06/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman

06/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

06/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

07/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

08/28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/05 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/08 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

