Thyla – “Lenox Hill”

Brighton dream-pop band Thyla are a Stereogum Band To Watch and one of the Best New Bands Of 2018. And in a couple of months, they’re releasing a new EP. Everything At Once, the follow-up to their debut EP What’s On Your Mind, is out early next year; we’ve already heard one track from it, “Two Sense,” and today they’ve shared another, “Lenox Hill.”

“Lenox Hill is the hospital I was born in, with the track inspired by my early years as a kid living in New York City,” frontwoman Millie Duthie explains. “It’s an honest and emotional coming-of-age tale. Life can take so many turns and you can forget where you came from and what makes you you. The important stuff like family can get set aside in the pursuit of whatever it is that drives you. ‘Lenox Hill’ is about realising you’re lost and deciding to go back to your roots to find the way again.”

“I ran from home and my friends to do music but it’s only since I’ve started going back (literally and metaphorically speaking) that I feel like I’ve got a real shot at it,” she continues. “I studied ‘Authenticity In The Music Industry’ when I was doing my MA and the more I think about it the more I realise that you just can’t fake it and if you do and you ‘succeed’ it means nothing. There’s a line in ‘Lenox Hill’ that sums it up: ‘But now the flowers ain’t good enough and I’m faking for some love, I need a reminder, I’m falling behind her, I need to remember who I was. Cause I can hear silence in my lungs, I’m feeling violent I think I’m done, I know I’m alive but there’s nothing left of me anymore.'”

“Lenox Hill” is another sterling track that shows what Thyla do best, marrying soaring dream-pop melodies and atmospherics to a propulsive post-punk groove that grabs you and doesn’t let go. Listen and check out the full tracklist for the upcoming Everything At Once EP below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Two Sense”

02 “Lenox Hill”

03 “December”

04 “Everything”

The Everything At Once EP is out 1/24.