Hoops – “They Say”

Bloomington, Indiana’s Hoops have been on hiatus since the release of their 2017 debut album, Routines. But that doesn’t mean they’ve been completely inactive. The three-piece dream-pop band released a cover of Prefab Sprout’s “Cars And Girls” shortly after Routines, and the band’s bassist, Kevin Krauter, released his debut album, Toss Up, last year. After a much needed break, Hoops are ready to dive back into sonic bliss, and are sharing a new song called “They Say.”

This track is less guitar-heavy than what we’ve previously heard from Hoops. It’s just as blissed-out, however, and incorporates more piano tones. A swirling atmosphere is cultivated by synth strings, but with the funky bass trills, this swaying ditty has disco edge to it. Much of the song is underscored by a prominent plucking sound that resembles a PVC pipe metronome.

Listen to “They Say” below.

Hoops are also announcing their first live show since 2017. They’re playing The Dance in NYC on 12/4, and you can get tickets here.