Grimes has released a new song, “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth,” the latest single from her upcoming album Miss_Anthropocene, which still does not have a release date. It’s purportedly the third single that will be included on the album, following “We Appreciate Power,” which came out almost a year ago, and “Violence,” which came out back in September. “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth” is an airy and dark six-and-a-half-minute dirge centered around the lyric: “So heavy I fell through the earth/ Cus I’m full of love for you.” Grimes has shared two different versions of it — the full-length “Art Mix” and the shorter “Algorithm Mix.”

She announced the single’s release earlier this week in an Instagram post, saying: “Hooo boy finally just got release dates for things from label this AM.” In the comments of that post, she responded to a few people saying that more Miss_Anthropocene singles were on the way: a track called “My Name Is Dark” is up next, followed by “4æm,” which she locked down to a release date of 12/12. She shared a snippet of the latter one on social media last year.

Perhaps most importantly, Miss Anthropocene (now with no underscore) has an official release date of 2/21/20. It also has cover art and a tracklist. “We Appreciate Power,” originally billed as the album’s lead single, is not on it. “Violence,” which was later also billed as the lead single, did make the cut.

Listen to “So Heavy” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (Algorithm Mix)”

02 “Darkseid” (Feat. 潘PAN)

03 “Delete Forever”

04 “Violence” (Feat. i_o)

05 “4ÆM”

06 “New Gods”

07 “My Name is Dark (Algorithm Mix)”

08 “You’ll miss me when I’m not around”

09 “Before the fever”

10 “IDORU (Algorithm Mix)”

Miss Anthropocene will be out 2/21 via 4AD. Pre-order and pre-save it here. This is the cover art: