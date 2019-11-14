Pet Shop Boys – “Burning The Heather”

Iconic UK synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys have announced a new album called Hotspot, their first since 2016’s Super. Written and recorded between Berlin and Los Angeles with regular producer Stuart Price, the album will be out early next year.

Hotspot will feature one previously released track, September’s Years & Years collaboration “Dreamland.” And now they’ve shared another new single.

“Burning The Heather” is a dreamy electro-tinged ballad with acoustic guitars played by original Suede guitarist Bernard Butler. Listen and check out Hotspot’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Will-O-The-Wisp”

02 “You Are The One”

03 “Happy People”

04 “Dreamland” (Feat. Years & Years)

05 “Hoping For A Miracle”

06 “I Don’t Wanna”

07 “Monkey Business”

08 “Only The Dark”

09 “Burning The Heather”

10 “Wedding In Berlin”

Hotspot is out 1/24 via x2 Recordings Ltd. Pre-order it here.